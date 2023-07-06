St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Health
Have Your Say

Have your say on the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) review

EK
By Eva Kolimar
July 6 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
People have to chance to voice their concerns about the NDIS. File picture
People have to chance to voice their concerns about the NDIS. File picture

Developing Australian Communities is asking people what they think needs to be changed and included in the NDIS review, being lead by panel co-chairs Professor Bruce Bonyhady and Lisa Paul.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.