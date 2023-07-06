Developing Australian Communities is asking people what they think needs to be changed and included in the NDIS review, being lead by panel co-chairs Professor Bruce Bonyhady and Lisa Paul.
"We decided to conduct our own research recently and asked people what they think about the NDIS review, what needs to be changed and fast to respond to the needs of the 4.4 million Australians living with disability and the over half a million accessing the NDIS," , Co-founder and Leading National Disability Sector Advocate, River Night of Developing Australian Communities, said.
"We don't want to take away from the amazing work done by NDIS and it's positive impact but we also cant tolerate the negative impact described by those affected when things go wrong."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
