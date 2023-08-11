From the hustle and bustle of Tokyo city life to a more relaxed vibe in nature's surrounds of Sutherland Shire, these Japanese students are far from home, yet feeling right in place.
They are at Kirrawee High School for two weeks as part of an exchange program, which has been a long-running program between Kirrawee and Komae High School.
South Sydney Language Network Leader and Kirrawee High exchange program coordinator Will Simpson, said the program was paused for three years since the start of COVID-19 in 2020.
"It started in 1989, and it's quite uncommon for schools in NSW or Australia to be able to sustain a relationship for that long. But we have worked really hard," he said.
"Twenty four students come over each August and 24 of ours go to Japan each November. We're talking nearly 50 teenagers a year for 31 years and it's this amazing social experiment that is a huge success every year. Kids develop international lifelong friendships."
Students spend most of their time immersed in Sutherland Shire life. "It's a true reciprocal exchange of lives," Mr Simpson said. "They are living the typical life of a shire teenager for two weeks, whether it's going to dance club after school, or whatever it might be. Whenever they come here they comment on the colours and beauty of the wildlife, beaches and national park."
Japanese and French is compulsory in year 7 and 8. Students can continue to study a language from year 9. "Japanese is quite popular," Mr Simpson said. "We've got classes all the way through to year 12 including extension. The majority of students taking it on are not background speakers.
"Lots of students who do the program go on to study the language in senior years. It informs so much of their studies and gives them context."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
