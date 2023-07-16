St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Leader readers have their say on issues and events in Sutherland Shire

Murray Trembath
Murray Trembath
Updated July 16 2023 - 12:38pm, first published 12:00pm
Cronulla Chamber of Commerce president Mark Aprilovic, holding petition, and members oppose council plans for footpaths in Surf Lane. Picture by John Veage
Cronulla Chamber of Commerce chooses to put its business interests ahead of the safety of the very people who shop in their stores ("Surf Lane footpaths battle" The Leader July 5.) It complains about loss of parking.

