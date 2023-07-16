Cronulla Chamber of Commerce chooses to put its business interests ahead of the safety of the very people who shop in their stores ("Surf Lane footpaths battle" The Leader July 5.) It complains about loss of parking.
Surf lane urgently needs a safe footpath for pedestrians. The lane is an accident waiting to happen. The existing narrow and blocked footpath forces pedestrians onto the road. Sutherland Shire Council proposes to widen it with any loss of immediate parking replaced nearby.
Even if that parking was not replaced, the community's safety is simply more important than shops. The chamber's assertion that lane residents have ample access via Gerrale Street is a fallacy.
Many residents are older, less mobile and some disabled. There is no safe, navigable access to Gerrale Street for many living in the lane. Disabled access is zero.
It's not only lane residents, it's the wider Cronulla community that use the lane as a link between the beach, coffee shops and shopping.
Cronulla is growing with huge developments underway. Pedestrian traffic in the lane will increase dramatically over the next few years. Dodgem cars must stop. I hope the chamber reconsiders its position and looks to engage with council in a positive manner.
This morning I went to the Service NSW in MIranda needing help with an on-line application I was having trouble with. The young lady who helped me was just marvellous...so kind, so efficient, so unhurried.
This has been my experience each time I have been to SNSW that the staff have been just like today. It makes so much difference and creates a welcoming atmosphere. Well done Service NSW.
Funding for the NSW Active Kids Voucher Program has been slashed with the Government announcing it will be means tested and reduced to $50 from $100.
As a parent of children who have benefitted from this program when they were younger and as a grass roots sporting volunteer of some years, I can't emphasise enough, the importance of this voucher in encouraging and maintaining youth involvement in grass roots sport.
For parents entering their young children into sport for the first time, the $100 means that registration becomes a nominal cost and the decision becomes non-financial.
For parents of older children, deciding whether they can afford to keep their children in their chosen sport, the voucher eases the financial burden and goes some way to avoiding having to make tough decisions in worsening financial situations.
The benefits of children being involved in a sporting activity, both for their physical and mental health, are proven and can't easily be understated.
But the involvement in the activity and all it entails, both on and off the field, and the sense of community it provides, not only for young players but for their entire family, is something that can't be measured in monetary terms.
In short, the voucher program is helping to build and strengthen communities.
Following on from recent articles regarding dogs off-leash, the attitude of the dog owners is...if they are in an open park then surely it is theirs to use as they see fit despite the Local Government Act requiring them to have their dog on a leash.
Obviously, these people must never think that someone might enter the park when their dog is roaming free. Well, it happened to me at that very field some time ago and it is very confronting to see a large, aggressive dog hurtling towards you from 50 metres away when you are out for a quiet morning walk.
It is not the first time a dog off the leash has attacked me or a member of my family in the Nth Caringbah area. Clearly, council compliance staff need to undertake much more patrolling, not less, particularly in the early morning and late evenings, and hand out many more fines until the message sticks.
I'll also now be reporting every dog attack so that the council can get a more complete picture of the number, as based on my experience, it is far, far more than the official figures.
Why do local drivers insist on running red traffic lights? I was taught that an amber light meant "prepare to stop" but to many drivers, it seems to mean 'increase speed to avoid stopping at traffic lights'.
Just yesterday, I was crossing on a green walk sign at the intersection of Kingsway and President Avenue in Caringbah. Fortunately as I stepped from the kerb, I looked to my right as a large 4WD vehicle turning left onto Kingsway, completely ignored the red left turn arrow and turned the corner at considerable speed. The only way to avoid a collision was for me to get out of his way. Had I not been paying attention, the outcome would have been very different.
This same intersection is often a bottleneck. When the opposing lights change to green, vehicles in the other direction have nowhere to go and are forced to wait for the previous build up to clear.
