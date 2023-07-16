Just yesterday, I was crossing on a green walk sign at the intersection of Kingsway and President Avenue in Caringbah. Fortunately as I stepped from the kerb, I looked to my right as a large 4WD vehicle turning left onto Kingsway, completely ignored the red left turn arrow and turned the corner at considerable speed. The only way to avoid a collision was for me to get out of his way. Had I not been paying attention, the outcome would have been very different.