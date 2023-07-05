St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Entertainment and Events coming up in Sutherland Shire

July 5 2023 - 2:30pm
Marcia Hines is "still shining". Picture supplied.
Marcia Hines live at the Pavilion

Marcia Hines will perform at The Pavilion Sutherland on July 29 as part of a tour promoting her new album.

Local News

