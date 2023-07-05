Marcia Hines will perform at The Pavilion Sutherland on July 29 as part of a tour promoting her new album.
Still Shining: The 50th Anniversary Ultimate Collection is scheduled for release on Friday July 7 through ABC Music.
The album contains 20 career defining tracks (22 Digital which include the two new tracks), featuring 'Fire and Rain', 'From The Inside', 'You', 'Something's Missing (In My Life)' plus two brand new songs 'Last One Standing' and 'Hard To Breathe' both written and recorded by Michael Fatkin.
The new single 'Last One Standing' will be played on radio from July 7.
"I have to admit that the release of 'Still Shining' is as exciting as the release of my very first album," Hines said.
"Honestly, some things never get old. It's an honour to still be releasing music and playing to live audiences around the country."
Hines moved from Boston, Massachusetts to Sydney at the age of 16 to star in the Australian production of Hair.
She was a popular judge on Australian Idol for seven consecutive years and was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2007.
In 2009, Hines was awarded the Order of Australia (AM) for her services to the Australian Entertainment Industry as a performer, judge, and mentor, and to the community through a range of charitable organisations.
The crafty crew in Maianbar is presenting the 12th Winter Warmers Festival on Sunday, July 9, in the Maianbar Village hall. Entry is free.
The festival started in 2019 to raise money for the homeless through designated charities, but was suspended during the pandemic.
So far, more than $60,000 has been raised, and this year's event is expected to garner a bigger-than-ever amount, partly through the raffle of an unusual, slow-stitched quilt featuring real and fabled birds.
As usual, there will be many heart- and body-warming items on sale, from foot-warmers upwards through scarves and shawls to mittens and gloves and to top off, marvelous beanies, hats and ear-warming headbands. There are also lots of soft toys to delight little ones.
A cafe will provide cakes, sandwiches, biscuits and slices to go with tea, coffee or hot chocolate.
This year, the chosen charity is Street-Side Medics, which was started by Dr Daniel Nour, 27, the 2022 Young Australian of the Year, who grew up in Peakhurst and Sylvania Waters.
Dr Nour also works at Royal North Shore Hospital.
The festival opens at 10am and continues until 3pm, when the raffle will be drawn.
Visitors can take the ferry from Cronulla to Bundeena and follow the bush track to Maianbar, or travel by car.
The village hall is located at 50B Pacific Crescent: turn right at the bottom of Maianbar Road. The hall is between the village shop and the fire station.
Families are invited to join Sutherland Shire Council and Kurranulla Aboriginal Corporation's free community event to celebrate Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and their history, culture and achievements on Thursday, July 6 at Gunnamatta Park, 39-41 Nicholson Parade, Cronulla.
The event will rum from 10am to 3pm and will include live entertainment, a reptile display, inflatable games, stalls, a sausage sizzle and more.
Find out more sutherlandshire.nsw.gov.au/NAIDOC23.
Sutherland Shire's up and coming entrepreneurs will showcase their wares from noon to 4pm on Saturday, July 8 at ParcMenai.
A range of businesses will attend, from scrunchie makers to artists and service providers.
For more details visit the "what's on" page at sutherlandshire.nsw.gov.au.
Civic Cafe Engadine has been providing hospitality employment and training for people with disabilities since opening in 2019.
The cafe, which is part of Civic Disability Services Kitchen and Catering social enterprise, includes training in food production, barista skills, customer service and community access via deliveries and events.
Every Tuesday, the cafe transforms and serves up a delicious traditional high tea.
For $25 per person, guests indulge in treats like fluffy scones served with jam and fresh cream, petit pastries, a selection of finger sandwiches and their choice of tea or coffee.
The cafe is open for corporate and private events Monday through Friday.
Bookings are essential for high tea and can be made by calling 9520 0355 or emailing catering@civic.org.au.
The cafe is located at 35A Waratah Road, Engadine.
Tradies Caringbah will run a number of special activities for youngsters to enjoy while chilling on their winter school break.
An interactive reptile show will run from 11am to noon on Friday, July 7. A Harry Potter workshop will be held from 10.30am to noon on Wednesday, July 12. A Bricks 4 LEGO workshop will be held from 10am to noon on Friday, July 14.
Each would be ideal for kids aged three-12 years and entry costs $30 per child, covering the activity, kids meal at Nor East and entry to The Play Space (to be used the same day).
Secure your tickets by visiting tinyurl.com/vx2a5cst.
