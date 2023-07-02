St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Guan Flying High After Week with Open Champ

By Dave Tease/golfnsw
Updated July 3 2023 - 2:30pm, first published 8:41am
Jeffrey Guan has just spent the week with British Open Champion and LIV golf star Cam Smith in Florida practising and flying in his private Jet after being awarded one of Two Cam Smith Scholarships.
From private jets to playing alongside a couple of Australia's best PGA Tour stars, 18-year-old Bexley golfing gun Jeff Guan has just had the experience of a lifetime.

