Mothers with prams and people with limited mobility are finding it difficult to use Miranda train station because the lift has been out of action since the middle of last week.
The lift is well used in normal times due to its proximity to the Westfield centre and medical suites, and this could increase with the start of school holidays.
Transport officials were not able to say when the lift would return to service.
A spokeswoman for Transport for NSW said Sydney Train technicians assessed the lift on Wednesday June 28, when it stopped operating due to a mechanical issue.
"Technicians were onsite on Friday June 30 to install a new part but unfortunately further work will be required before the lifts are operational again," she said.
"The lift closure has been widely advertised, and station staff are on hand to assist customers as required.
"We apologise for the inconvenience caused and will continue to keep the community updated."
It is understood that, while the lift has been out of service, station staff have assisted two travellers with limited mobility by arranging taxis for them to nearby areas and will continue to provide assistance as needed.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
