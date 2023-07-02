St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

12th Winter Warmers Festival to be held at Maianbar on July 9

Updated July 3 2023 - 9:54am, first published 9:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A soft, crocheted ball to delight a small person will be among items on sale at the festival. Picture supplied
A soft, crocheted ball to delight a small person will be among items on sale at the festival. Picture supplied

The crafty crew in Maianbar is presenting the 12th Winter Warmers Festival on Sunday, July 9, in the Maianbar Village hall. Entry is free.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.