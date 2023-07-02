The crafty crew in Maianbar is presenting the 12th Winter Warmers Festival on Sunday, July 9, in the Maianbar Village hall. Entry is free.
The festival started in 2019 to raise money for the homeless through designated charities, but was suspended during the pandemic.
So far, more than $60,000 has been raised, and this year's event is expected to garner a bigger-than-ever amount, partly through the raffle of an unusual, slow-stitched quilt featuring real and fabled birds.
As usual, there will be many heart- and body-warming items on sale, from foot-warmers upwards through scarves and shawls to mittens and gloves and to top off, marvellous beanies, hats and ear-warming headbands.
There are also lots of soft toys to delight little ones.
A cafe will provide cakes, sandwiches, biscuits and slices to go with tea, coffee or hot chocolate.
This year, the chosen charity is Street-Side Medics, which was started by Dr Daniel Nour, 27, the 2022 Young Australian of the Year, who grew up in Peakhurst and Sylvania Waters.
Dr Nour also works at Royal North Shore Hospital.
The festival opens at 10am and continues until 3pm, when the raffle will be drawn.
Visitors can take the ferry from Cronulla to Bundeena and follow the bush track to Maianbar, or travel by car.
The village hall is located at 50B Pacific Crescent: turn right at the bottom of Maianbar Road. The hall is between the village shop and the fire station.
