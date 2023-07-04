St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
2 Otago Road, Yowie Bay

By Prestige Property
July 5 2023 - 9:40am
An immersive lifestyle
4 BED | 3 BATH | 2 CAR

  • 2 Otago Road, Yowie Bay
  • Auction: 5.30pm July 26
  • Agency: Highland Cronulla
  • Contact: John Schwarzer 0408 604 422
  • Inspect: By appointment

Naturally illuminated and wrapped in beautifully manicured hedges, this meticulous property is "a nice, comfortable family home with a great floorplan" said John Schwarzer.

