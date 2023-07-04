An immersive lifestyle

Naturally illuminated and wrapped in beautifully manicured hedges, this meticulous property is "a nice, comfortable family home with a great floorplan" said John Schwarzer.
"It enjoys a north-facing in-ground swimming pool, level yard and an undercover alfresco entertaining space," he added.
Furthermore, "it's in a great location within walking distance to Yowie Bay Marina, Westfield Miranda and a train station."
Also enjoying botanical surrounds, "it would suit a young family that is looking for a modern, freestanding home in a fantastic bayside location."
The open plan dining space features a designer kitchen at its centre, inclusive of a large island bench and an in-built pantry which sits adjacent to a step-down lounge room, which itself leads out to the entertaining deck which boasts a built-in barbecue and fridge and overlooks a manicured yard and gardens.
Each of the three large bedrooms enjoys a private balcony and the upstairs layout presents you with the option for a fourth bedroom or office. The main bedroom includes a luxurious ensuite with a double basin and an extended built-in wardrobe.
With timber floors downstairs and lush carpet the home also has completely tiled bathrooms and laundry along with air-conditioning and solar panels.
