It doesn't matter to Sharks fans that their NRL neighbours the Dragons are having a tough time. Every victory counts and even a week later the demolition derby score line of 52-16 is still savoured.
After a weekend where three Sydney teams the Tigers, Dragons and Bulldogs capitulated by 192 points to 16, the Sharks now open Round 19 with an away clash against the last start woeful Wests Tigers at CommBank Stadium on back to back Thursday night games.
There was a blow for the Sharks in Thursday night's game with prop Braden Hamlin-Uele suffering a rib problem in the opening tackle of the night with scans to determine the severity of the injury. Royce Hunt isn't due back to Round 22 either.
After almost a decade of Dragons dominance, Cronulla have now won their past seven clashes. The Dragons have not won at PointsBet Stadium since Round 2, 2018. But the Sharks found themselves behind early after a mistake by Briton Nikora invited the Red V into the red zone and Mikaele Ravalawa scored first minute.
A penalty against Sharks lock Dale Finucane for a dangerous tackle (two match ban) handed the Dragons another opportunity and they sent the ball wide to the left for Tautau Moga to score and the visitors led 10-6 after Nicho Hynes had ran a great angle off a Matt Moylan pass to even the scores at 6-6.
The Sharks then steadied the ship when Briton Nikora powered onto a Hynes pass in the 25th minute to take the lead and then it was all blue black and white.
In a game where Sharks hooker Blayke Brailey celebrated his 100th NRL game, Siosifa Talakai also had a resurgence scoring a try and providing a deft grubber kick for Mulitalo to get his second.
Coach Craig Fitzgibbon said he thought the score flattered his Sharks at half-time. "They really took it to us there early," he said.
"The most pleasing thing was we were patient and we stuck at it and we earned the right later in the game to play a bit more footy.
"We weren't searching too early, we just knuckled down in trading sets and kept asking the question and earned the right. I'll be more pleased about earning the right than what the scoreboard said."
Ahead of the start of the NRLW season on July 22, the Sharks celebrated the completed Harvey Norman Women's Premiership and Tarsha Gale Cup seasons with their 2023 Women's presentation last week.
Awards were presented to the best performers with Tarsha Gale lock Stephanie Faulkner winning the Sharks Female Pathways and Coaches Player Award .
Ellie Johnston was the HNWP Player's Player, hooker Quincy Dodd the recipient of the Coaches Award, while Bianca Cutrupi was the Tarsha Player's Player.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.