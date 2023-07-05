St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Property

5 Classen Street, Sylvania

By Sutherland House of the Week
July 5 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Modern convenience and luxury
Modern convenience and luxury

4 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR

  • 5 Classen Street, Sylvania
  • Price: Contact agent
  • Agency: Matt Callaghan Property Cronulla
  • Contact: Matt Callaghan 0411 525 606
  • Inspect: By appointment

This home has many desirable features. First up there's the "covered north-facing entertaining area with built-in barbecue and pizza oven on hardwood decking," said director and agent Matt Callaghan.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.