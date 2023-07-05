Modern convenience and luxury

This home has many desirable features. First up there's the "covered north-facing entertaining area with built-in barbecue and pizza oven on hardwood decking," said director and agent Matt Callaghan.
Another great feature is the "modern kitchen with top-of-the-line Smeg appliances, including an induction cooktop, a 900mm oven, and a dishwasher."
The main bedroom comes with a private balcony, a built-in wardrobe, and an ensuite, while there's also the flexibility of having either a fourth bedroom or a home office on the ground level.
Matt also likes the "main bathroom with a bath, timber vanity, and trendy tapware," and the inclusion of "ducted air-conditioning, refreshed timber floors and ceiling fans."
Situated in "close proximity to local parks, schools, and amenities [this home] offers convenience and easy access to recreational activities and educational institutions." It is also "conveniently located near Westfield Miranda and Southgate Shopping centres," so it "provides a wide range of shopping, dining, and entertainment options."
