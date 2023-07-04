Enjoy comfort and convenience

You'll gain a sense of privacy from this well-maintained and secure complex, especially due to this home being "quietly located at the rear of the block," said agent James Walters.
It also has the advantage of being "close to Mortdale shops, cafes, train station and schools," James illustrated.
This one bedroom apartment would therefore be suitable for "first home buyers, investors or downsizers."
With new paint and carpet in neutral colours throughout, the layout includes a a large eat-in kitchen with a built-in pantry, an air-conditioned living area, a private balcony with a leafy outlook, a good sized bedroom with a mirrored built-in wardrobe, a tiled bathroom with a separate bath and shower, and an internal laundry, plus there's a large lock-up garage.
