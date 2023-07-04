St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
7/47 Station Street, Mortdale

By St George House of the Week
July 5 2023 - 9:15am
Enjoy comfort and convenience
1 BED | 1 BATH | 1 CAR

  • 7/47 Station Street, Mortdale
  • $495,000-$510,000
  • Agency: PRD Oatley
  • Contact: James Walters 0417 455 875
  • Inspect: By appointment

You'll gain a sense of privacy from this well-maintained and secure complex, especially due to this home being "quietly located at the rear of the block," said agent James Walters.

