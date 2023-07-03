St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Mayoral Minute with Nick Katris: 2023-24 Council Budget - Our commitment to deliver for the community

July 3 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georges River mayor Nick Katris.
Georges River mayor Nick Katris.

Forward thinking, detailed planning for the future, and delivering on those plans is key to ensuring our community thrives.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.