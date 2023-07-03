Mayoral Minute with Nick Katris: 2023-24 Council Budget - Our commitment to deliver for the community

Forward thinking, detailed planning for the future, and delivering on those plans is key to ensuring our community thrives.
Last week Council adopted the budget and the plans that support its delivery. We call these the 2023- 2024 Delivery Program, Operational Plan and Resourcing Strategy.
These documents outline where Georges River will be spending its budget in 2023/24 to deliver for the local community.
For the coming year we have prioritised allocating resources to what matters to you; community services, our green environment, roads works and important community projects that deliver on our combined vision for the future of the Georges River area.
Council has committed to undertaking investment in our critical assets in response to feedback from our community. This will include roads, footpaths, traffic management and stormwater. We have nearly doubled the investment of previous years, and this is the biggest investment for these assets in the history of Georges River Council.
I am most proud that there will be no reduction in current service levels of Council.
In response to feedback from the community I have prioritised the progression of the Beverly Hills Master Plan and projects to support the business processes for development applications. I want our community to have specialist, proactive and timely planning advice.
Our Carrs Park Business Case continues and we have expanded our citizenship program. We are delivering a small surplus despite the impact of inflation on our operations and an Emergency Services Levy (ESL) increase by the NSW Government for all 128 Councils.
This budget and delivery program highlight how important it is for the community to contribute ideas and provide feedback. I hope our community can see with this delivery program that Council has listened and prioritised what is important to them while also maintaining the commitment to be a financially sustainable and responsible Council.
This budget has been developed with the support of our community. I look forward to your continued support and commitment to Georges River area to ensure it is an amazing place to work, live and play.
You can view the Council meeting discussion on the budget and the program to deliver on it on Council's website under Meetings of Council.
