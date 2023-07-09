St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Great exhibition of grassroots rugby

John Veage
By John Veage
July 10 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Oatley Rugby Union Club is the the largest junior club and reigning Sydney Junior Rugby Union Club Champions.
Oatley Rugby Union Club is the the largest junior club and reigning Sydney Junior Rugby Union Club Champions.

Last weekend, the Oatley Rugby Club played host to a mass gathering of mini-aged rugby union players.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.