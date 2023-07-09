Last weekend, the Oatley Rugby Club played host to a mass gathering of mini-aged rugby union players.
The Sydney Junior Rugby Union's inter-district minis carnival was held at their new home, Riverwood Park, and it saw 400 players aged from U6's to U9 years from all over Sydney strut their stuff with enthusiasm and big smiles on their faces.
The younger players at u/6's and u/7's play a touch version of rugby while the older minis play tackle under modified youth rules.
Oatley President Willy Trostel said the event was a great exhibition of real grassroots rugby in an area where the game doesn't get the exposure it deserves.
"The move to Riverwood Park has been a great success for the Oatley Club in the promotion and development of rugby. There will be plenty more major events presented at Riverwood with the access to improved facilities and greater space that our new home provides.
"Oatley leads the way for rugby in the south and south-west of Sydney being the largest junior club and reigning SJRU Champions."
Oatley fields teams in minis for boys and girls five to nine years of age and junior boys from u/10 to u/16. The club rounds out its commitment to rugby union with a senior NSW Suburban Rugby Union team and a successful junior girls program.
Oatley is currently recruiting girls aged from 10 to 16 years to play in the SJRU winter 7s.
With no other rugby club between Riverwood and Campbelltown south of the Hume Highway, Oatley is making itself the home of rugby in the Georges River area and adjacent suburbs.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
