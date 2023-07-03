Skeletal remains found in burnt-out car at Waterfall

Skeletal remains have been found in a burnt-out car at Waterfall.
Emergency crews were called to the Waterfall Flat car park shortly after midnight after reports a vehicle was on fire, 9 News reported.
A Toyota RAV4 was found to be well alight.
Skeletal remains were located inside the vehicle after NSW Rural Fire Service conducted a search.
A crime scene has been established and the remains sent for forensics examination to determine identification.
Anyone who may have information is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
More to come
