Updated
Skeletal remains have been found in a burnt-out car at Waterfall.
Emergency crews were called to the Waterfall Flat car park shortly after midnight after reports a vehicle was on fire, 9 News reported.
A Toyota RAV4 was found to be well alight.
Skeletal remains were located inside the vehicle after NSW Rural Fire Service conducted a search.
A crime scene has been established and the remains sent for forensics examination to determine identification.
Two two hours later, emergency services were involved in a similar incident after reports of a car fire at North Parramatta.
Crews from Fire and Rescue NSW were called to Webb Street after a hatchback was found well alight at 2.15am Tuesday.
A body was located inside the burnt-out vehicle and officers from Parramatta Police Area Command established a crime scene which has since been forensically examined.
It's unclear whether the incidents are related.
Anyone who may have information is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.