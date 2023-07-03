St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Updated | Major traffic change at intersection of Linden Street and The Grand Parade, Sutherland coming soon

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated July 4 2023 - 10:25am, first published 7:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Residents protest in 2019 against the plans that will heavily impact their quiet neighbourhood on the western side of Linden Street. Picture: Chris Lane
Residents protest in 2019 against the plans that will heavily impact their quiet neighbourhood on the western side of Linden Street. Picture: Chris Lane

A traffic change, which residents on the western side of Linden Street, Sutherland unsuccessfully tried to stop because of the impact it would have on their quite neighbourhood, is about to be introduced.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.