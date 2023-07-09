Updated
A traffic change, which residents on the western side of Linden Street, Sutherland unsuccessfully tried to stop because of the impact it would have on their quite neighbourhood, will start at 5am on July 11.
Transport NSW had planned to introduce the change on July 6, but it was postponed.
Eastbound vehicles on The Grand Parade will be banned from travelling straight ahead across Linden Street towards Kirrawee.
Motorists will only be able to turn left or right at the intersection.
Those wanting to continue eastbound onto The Grand Parade are being advised to turn left onto Tamar Street or Oakwood Street then right onto Leonay Street.
Newly-installed right-turn arrows have been installed for traffic turning from Leonay Street onto Linden Street.
"Transport for NSW thanks the community for their patience during this time," a statement said.
When the change was proposed in 2019, residents said it would result in "rat runs" through their streets, particularly by visitors to Sutherland Oval.
Sutherland Shire Council supported the residents, but to no avail.
Transport for NSW said at the time the the change "delivers a significant benefit to the heaviest movement through the intersection".
"If the ban was removed from the [proposed Linden Street upgrade], customers will lose nearly half the projected time saving including all the time saved during PM peak," the authority said.
"When The Grand Parade eastbound through movement has a green light, the heavier movements are stopped.
"This contributes to significant congestion in the PM peak.
"Currently about 400 vehicles use The Grand Parade eastbound through movement a day while up to 65,000 vehicles use the corridor.
"The Grand Parade eastbound through movement is allocated about 12 per cent of the available traffic light time and accounts for less than one per cent of the total traffic.
"Once the ban is implemented, we will change the way the intersection operates to remove a phase."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
