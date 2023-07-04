Premier Chris Minns has presented a glowing report card on the first 100 days of the new Labor government.
Opposition Leader Mark Speakman sees it differently, claiming "broken promises are stacking up".
Here are their summaries:
In our first 100 days the Minns Labor Government has hit the ground running to address the serious challenges facing NSW.
We were elected with a clear mandate to scrap the wages cap and sit down for a genuine negotiation with our frontline workers including nurses, paramedics, teachers, firefighters and police.
We were elected to rebuild health and education in NSW and reinvest in our essential workforce - to put people back at the heart of government.
And from the moment our team was sworn in we have been working hard to make this happen.
We've made good progress - with a lot more to do.
We've smashed the wages cap and delivered the biggest pay rise to public sector workers in NSW in over a decade.
This is the first step to resolving the state's essential worker recruitment and retention crisis after 12 years of Liberal-National wage suppression.
We've already transferred thousands of temporary teachers and support staff in our schools to permanent contracts.
We've begun the transition to safe staffing levels in our hospitals.
We're making renting fairer while delivering more affordable housing.
We've made serious progress in reforming planning in NSW to deliver more supply and quality homes.
The NSW Government has also enshrined the protection of publicly-owned assets including Sydney Water and Hunter Water in the constitution and taken significant steps to reduce the impact of energy price increases.
We've had a productive first session of parliament, with 13 bills passed.
But we've made clear the biggest challenge we face is the budget.
Since forming government in March, we have been up front with the people of NSW about the economic challenges we have inherited from the former government.
They handed over to us the largest debt in our state's history, with the state on track for a record $187.5 billion in debt.
Incoming briefs have also uncovered a $7 billion black hole of unfunded programs.
In 100 days the Minns Labor Government has hit the ground running, but there is still much more to do - every member of this Government is committed to building a better future for NSW.
Here is just some of what the NSW Labor Government has already delivered:
100 days and broken promises are stacking up
It's only 100 days since the election of the Minns Labor Government, but sadly the broken promises are already stacking up.
Before the election Labor promised to "roll over" Active Kids vouchers. Instead, they're drastically slashing the Active and Creative Kids vouchers. Most kids will miss out completely and the remaining kids will see benefits cut by two thirds.
Before the election Labor promised to end secret rent bidding to take pressure off renters. Instead, after facing criticism from renters and industry groups, they've abandoned this policy, which would have led to higher rents.
Before the election Labor promised "no more privatisation". Instead, they're planning to sell public land to developers.
Before the election Labor said there would be no unfunded public sector wage increases. Instead, they now say their current wage offer will cost $2.5 billion over four years. This will leave a giant hole in the NSW Budget and threaten our State's prized Triple A credit ratings.
Before the election Labor promised a cashing gaming trial by 1 July. Instead, there's now no start date or even a design, putting off tackling organised crime money laundering and the misery of problem gambling.
Before the election Labor promised to build ferries in NSW. Instead, they're buying them from Tasmania.
The NSW Liberals in government transformed our State in a way that quite simply wouldn't have happened under Labor. We transformed it with bold infrastructure projects like WestConnex, NorthConnex, Sydney Metro, M6 extension stage 1, scores of new schools, hospitals, arts and cultural projects - investments in communities totalling hundreds of billions of dollars.
We transformed the way families, households and businesses interact with government departments, by creating Service NSW from scratch.
And we had over 70 savings and rebates to help families and households dealing with the worst cost of living pressures in decades.
In Opposition the NSW Liberals will hold the Labor Government to account on its election promises, fight to ensure our record investments in frontline services and infrastructure aren't eroded, and stand up for families and households facing cost of living challenges.
