Community concerns over Cooks Cove included in Bayside's submission to Department of Planning

A number of concerns raised by the community over the Cooks Cove Indicative Master Plan have been included by Bayside Council in its draft submission to the Department of Planning.
The Master Plan has been prepared for the Cook Cove Inlet Pty Ltd and is not a Master Plan endorsed by Bayside Council.
Key features include a development zone of approximately 15ha with up to 343,250 sqm Gross Floor Area comprising 290,000 sqm of multi-level logistics and warehousing; 22,350 sqm of commercial office uses; 20,000 sqm of hotel and visitor accommodation uses; and 10,900 sqm of retail uses.
The site would have three distinct sections: Cooks River Precinct, a commercial and retail parcel north of Marsh Street with building parcels heights reaching 21m; Block 2, the Fig Tree Precinct of hotel/serviced apartments, commercial and retail south of Marsh Street with heights up to 51m; Block 3, the Logistics Hub, a warehouse and logistics precinct to the south and centre of the site with building heights up to 48m .
The site will include surrounding open space precincts including Cooks River foreshore, Fig Tree Grove and Plaza and Pemulwuy Park.
Bayside Council raised a number of concerns in the interests of achieving the best outcome for the community.
These included Zoning of the Foreshore, Flooding, Stormwater Management, Traffic and Transport, Urban Design and Built Form allowing considerable increases to building height and Gross Floor Area, Environmental Matters including challenges in offsetting and mitigating the environmental impact due to the replacement of existing vegetation, and inappropriate advertising structures.
Council has also reviewed the submissions made by public speakers and recommended a number of them to be included in its final endorsed submission to the Department of Planning.
One submission called for a minimum 40 metre riparian zone to be included along the Cooks River frontage which was supported by the council.
Another community submission said there was no evidence of the need for logistics and warehousing facilities at this location and said they would set a poor precedent for future developments and would impact upon the community.
The council submitted that an Economic Impact Assessment should be provided showing the evidence that has informed the proposed land use.
There were concerns that the proposed buildings would create an impermeable visual barrier that prevents views towards the river, have little sympathy for surroundings and block access between Pemulwuy Park and the waterfront. Blocks 3B and 3C in the plan should be deleted to allow for a larger foreshore passive open space that is integrated with the surroundings, one community submission said.
The council agreed that block 3B would create an impermeable barrier which lacks sensitivity for surrounding natural landscapes, preventing views towards the river, and blocking accessibility and a visual relationship with Pemulwuy Park. Configuration and location of Block 3B would need to be reviewed so that open space and foreshore connections are better considered.
There were concerns about Open Space Land held in Trust and said that open space should be retained or increased and zoned RE1. No open space needs assessment for surrounding residents has been provided with the exhibition package.
The council submission supported this saying assessment of open space needs should be provided to DPE to ensure the quality of open space is consistent with the needs of the community.
There were Solar Access concerns with one submission saying there will be little incentive to use the proposed parkland as it will be overshadowed by the industrial buildings.
The council submission said shadow modelling must accurately confirm that the proposed maximum building heights are acceptable and will not unreasonably impact the quality and useability of publicly accessible places by overshadowing.
Flood modelling has been undertaken concluding that the current site levels will need to be raised (up to 2m in places) to elevate the land above extreme flood events. All future DA's will need to demonstrate that any proposed development complies with the minimum flood planning level requirements, the council submission said.
One community submission called for 're-wilding' of the area but this would require the acquisition of currently privately-owned land and subsequent embellishment by a public authority. There is no plan or funding source for this outcome.
There were concerns at the view loss with the future warehouse blocking views of the Cooks River.
The council noted that the proposal would allow building equivalent to 15 storeys and a Visual Impact Assessment was not submitted by the proponent.
The council submission said a Visual Impact Assessment that assesses the impact on character and views from residences, workplaces and public places should be provided.
Recommendations from the assessment should be incorporated into the Development Control Plan for the site.
Environmental concerns were raised regarding the destruction of salt marsh and habitat for threatened fauna species.
The council submission requests that the DPE consult with relevant State agencies regarding Biodiversity Offset Scheme requirements.
