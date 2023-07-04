St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Around town in St George: Vintage, collectable and garage sales

July 4 2023 - 2:30pm
The Zonta Club of Botany Bay runs a twice-a-year Vintage and Collectable Fair at the Hurstville Entertainment Centre and the next one is on Sunday 16th July.
A Garage Sale will be held on Saturday 8th July commencing from 9.00am till 2.00pm at the premises of The Hurstville Salvation Army, corner of Bond and Dora Streets Hurstville. Plenty of Homewares, bric-a-brac, clothes, books and furniture will be on offer along with a Sausage Sizzle and Cake Stall. Cash sales only. For more details please contact Dianne Hill 0408 647 051 or Pam Hodge 0432 754 629.

