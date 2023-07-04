Around town in St George: Vintage, collectable and garage sales

A Garage Sale will be held on Saturday 8th July commencing from 9.00am till 2.00pm at the premises of The Hurstville Salvation Army, corner of Bond and Dora Streets Hurstville. Plenty of Homewares, bric-a-brac, clothes, books and furniture will be on offer along with a Sausage Sizzle and Cake Stall. Cash sales only. For more details please contact Dianne Hill 0408 647 051 or Pam Hodge 0432 754 629.
Vintage and Collectable Fair returns to Hurstville on Sunday 16th July 2023.
This event has proved to be a popular one for those who love vintage fashion and all things collectable.
From specialty books, fashionable Bakelite jewellery, collectable porcelain, toys, cars and comics to high quality gold and silver jewellery are all available at the Vintage Fair which is run by Zonta Botany Bay.
There are over 40 traders coming from all over Sydney and NSW so customers will have a massive choice of goods to select. There is a café to sit and relax and sample some home baked goods.
Zonta is well known for its provision of breast care cushions to all patients, but this time the profits from the Fair will assist young people at Project Educate and also provide tertiary scholarships to young women in the area.
Zonta Club of Botany Bay is a service club for assisting women and we work in many spheres, from assisting women's refuges, to providing over 900 breast care cushions annually to cancer patients, providing scholarships to young women and acknowledging female leaders of all ages through awards.
They will alsol be assisting financially Project Youth's education program.
The Fair is held at Hurstville Entertainment Centre in MacMahon St Hurstville and is open from 9am to 3pm and is only $5 to enter.
Come along and step back in time.
The Kogarah Historical Society presents Assoc Prof Richard White, historian, who will speak on "Symbols of Australia" .
The meeting will be held at the Kogarah School of Arts, cr of Bowns Rd and Queen Ave, Kogarah
on Thursday 13th July at 2pm. Admission $5 which includes afternoon tea and a chance in the lucky door prize. A short business meeting will follow. No need to book.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.