St George Arts and Cultural Festival showcases our rich cultural fabric

A total of 16 arts and culture community organisations and groups joined together to present the first St George Arts and Culture Festival last month.
The event successfully combined the graphic and the performing arts under the same roof at the Marana Auditorium.
In a Mayoral Minute at the June 26 council meeting, Georges River mayor, Nick Katris officially congratulated the festival organisers, St George Community Alliance and the Ocean Dream Cultural Art Centre of Australia for presenting a successful multicultural arts festival.
He singled out the event's Chief Director Mrs Helen Payne, and its Executive Planner Councillor Nancy Liu for organising the Cultural Festival which he described as splendid and entertaining.
"I, along with State and Federal members and some of our own Councillors, were treated to a spectacular arts exhibition and a number of performances that were both professional and entertaining," Councillor Katris said.
"This was a great opportunity to collaborate with local arts and cultural performing organisations.
"The Council is happy to continue to support such events that add to the diversity and richness of our cultural fabric," he said
Cr Nancy Liu said the festival was held to showcase the visual and performing arts achievements from different cultural backgrounds groups and to enhance multicultural harmony in the St George area.
"This festival and branding of local community arts and culture belongs to all of us," she said.
The Ocean Dream Cultural Art Centre of Australia, represented by Helen Payne, is a not-for-profit grassroots community organisation holding many free classes throughout the year including teaching and performing traditional Chinese dance, Western dance, classical dance, jazz dance, basic training and yoga.
"Over the years we have cooperated with former Hurstville Council to plan and organise the Discovery Festival of Community Arts which was presented in St George area many times," Ms Payne said.
"We appreciate receiving lots of positive and inspiring feedback from the community after the event finished. We feel that there is lots we could achieve, so look forward to working together with more ethnic groups from local community in the future," she said.
Australian Chinese Heritage Paper Arts Club representative Ginger Li said there were 20 artists from the club featured at the festival.
"For our group art is not only a personal passion but a pathway to converge with society, connect with neighbours and articulate diversity and multiculturalism," Ms Li said.
"Opportunities to curate and display art in public are extremely limited, even despite numerous venues within the community. so we highly value this festival for providing the space for our artists and their art works," she said.
Sponsors of the evening were Global Institute, Sunny International Hardware Group,TongLi Supermarket, Sevendipity Miss Beauty, MBE Hurstville, and Bakery King Cake Shop Hurstville.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
