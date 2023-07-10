St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News
Meet the Locals

Woolooware Shores resident Avis Eccleston celebrates 100 years in 2023

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated July 10 2023 - 4:48pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Avis Eccleston is celebrating her 100th birthday this year. Picture by Chris Lane
Avis Eccleston is celebrating her 100th birthday this year. Picture by Chris Lane

An apple a day keeps the doctor away some say, but Avis Eccleston would rather live by the motto, 'a book a day makes the years go by'.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.