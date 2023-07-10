An apple a day keeps the doctor away some say, but Avis Eccleston would rather live by the motto, 'a book a day makes the years go by'.
Indeed, her daily dose of riveting fiction has kept the 100-year-old keen reader, sharper than ever.
The resident from Woolooware Shores has until recently, scoured the words of one book each day. Her eye sight is now failing with the natural progression of age, but it is no surprise she turned to a literary routine.
She married Noel in 1944 and they had two sons, Lee and Glenn. The family moved to Oatley from Mascot in 1955, and Avis was the secretary of Oatley West Public School P&C. She was also involved in Oatley West Cubs, and helped with coaching and was assistant treasurer of Oatley Rugby Club.
Avis was a volunteer 'rose lady' at St George Hospital for 25 years, helper deliver Meals on Wheels and she enjoyed tennis, golf tai chi and yoga.
She moved to Caringbah in 1994 and supported pupils with their reading at Our Lady of Fatima school, being rewarded the Cook Medal for her services.
She celebrates her birthday on August 7 with her family including her grandchildren Angela and James and great-grandchild Harry.
Although her physical ailments are evident, Avis continues to defy the odds.
"She's in a wheelchair - she has very bad arthritis in her knees, and her memory is failing her, but she looks good," son Lee said.
"All the staff and fellow residents all love her because she's always smiling. She has a pleasant disposition."
"She's a wonderful lady," Glenn said. "The strength of the woman is unbelievable."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
