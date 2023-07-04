Georges River expands Capital Works Program to repair impact of natural disasters

Georges River Council's Capital Works Program for 2023/24 has been expanded due to the accelerating deterioration of roads and stormwater systems from the impact of natural disasters.
More than $12 million has been committed, approximately double the allocation adopted in previous years budgets on roads, footpaths, stormwater and traffic management.
Council's Capital Program will see the funding to complete projects already commenced like the Hurstville Oval Community Pavilion, Gannons Park Stormwater Harvesting and Treatment Final Works, Former Oatley Bowling Club Master Plan Delivery, Hurstville Revitalisation Program, and the Olds Park Recreational and Sporting Hardscape Precinct with a new skatepark.
New capital projects that will commence include the Renown Park Irrigation, Drainage and Field Upgrade, Olds Park Premium Sporting Facility Design, Todd Park Sporting Centre of Excellence Design, Merv Lynch Reserve Play Space Upgrade, Kyle Bay Foreshore Reconstruction, Carss Bush Park Play Space Upgrade, and the Lugarno Passive Watercraft Launching Facility Design.
Many of these projects include significant external funding from the state or federal government.
Funding has also been committed to undertake the next stage of planning for the third aquatic facility in Georges River at Carss Park.
The council has also committed $50,000 to begin the process for piloting an Affordable Housing Contributions Scheme.
There will be additional/continued funding of $20,000 for the Significant Tree Register, $20,000 for Tree Canopy Coverage Mapping, funding to support Grow it Local implementation, and new Wildlife Protection Area signage to be installed.
There is also a commitment to undertake traffic studies for parts of the community where concerns have been raised.
This inclues $30,000 for a traffic study of streets surrounding Gannons Park and $30,000 for streets surrounding Peakhurst Park.
Another $30,000 has been allocated for a traffic study for the Mashman Avenue, Kingsgrove access upgrade.
There are upgrades for many of the valued public places like the parks and open spaces, libraries, early learning centres and community centres.
Georges River Mayor Nick Katris said, "Despite significant external pressures, we have delivered a modest budget surplus that recognises our obligations to be financially sustainable and also resources the priorities the community have identified for Council.
"Most importantly we haven't reduced any services in delivering this budget, that is a continuation of the commitment we made to the community. The community told us that they wanted services maintained and operating efficiencies to be found and we continue to meet that promise."
The Delivery Program and Resourcing Strategy can be viewed on Council's website.
