Georges River expands Capital Works Program to repair impact of natural disasters

By Jim Gainsford
July 4 2023 - 4:00pm
More than $12 million has been committed in Georges River Council's budget, approximately double the allocation adopted in previous years budgets, on roads, footpaths, stormwater and traffic management.
Georges River Council's Capital Works Program for 2023/24 has been expanded due to the accelerating deterioration of roads and stormwater systems from the impact of natural disasters.

