Share SMR exercise program changing lives for those over 50 Advertising Feature

The Living Longer Living Stronger Program was the subject of research in the UK for four years before being introduced in Australia. Picture supplied

SHARE SMR Inc has been building healthier communities since 1985 through its wellness exercise programs for over 50s.

The non-profit, award-winning organisation has a proven record of success and aims to make a real difference in people's lives.

SHARE's well-designed, specialised exercise classes include Falls Prevention and Management of Chronic Diseases.

CEO Adrian Prakash said their strategy is closely aligned with the NSW Government's Healthy Eating and Active Living Strategy, which includes tackling obesity.

"If you have a fear of falling, a chronic illness or simply want to stay strong and active then the Living Longer Living Stronger Program is the one for you," Mr Prakash said.

The Living Longer Living Stronger (LLLS) Program was the subject of research in the UK for four years before being introduced in Australia.

"SHARE is proud to announce after the trial launch this program has gone absolutely ballistic with those over 50," Mr Prakash said.

"Participants say the LLLS program has an amazing outcome and benefits for balance and strength.

"And that's why SHARE is extremely passionate about the Living Longer Living Stronger Program being delivered in as many LGAs as possible.

"We are very confident and proud of this program. The outcomes and benefits speak for themselves."

For just $3 you can take part in a class and connect with others with the same interests. Other exercise programs on offer include Tai Chi, Yoga, Zumba, Hydrotherapy, Gentle Aqua and many more.

SHARE also provides bilingual leaders for groups from non-English speaking backgrounds where possible.

Such programs not only increase fitness and flexibility but help to reduce the risk of getting Type 2 diabetes. They also help the management of both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes just by the fact you are getting - and keeping - fit.

"Our program is also about bringing our senior community together on a social aspect," Mr Prakash said. "It is heart-warming to see so many friendships being made.

"And it's an absolute honour to have been able to sustain some of the same participants for more than 30 years in SHARE's Wellness Exercise Programs."

Mr Prakash said as we get older we really need to focus on our well-being through exercising regularly and eating healthy.

"It's a case of move it or lose it," he said. "Our vision is to empower healthy communities Australia-wide. Our purpose is to build and sustain communities through a focus on holistic health and care, well-being services and rehabilitation.

"Our mission is to assist people in their health management of complex conditions through exercise and education.

"We offer a range of affordable and varied exercise and education classes and programs which are responsive, practical and inclusive."