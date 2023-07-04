Rockdale vets take a 'no fear' approach to care Advertising Feature

Dr Rob (right) with Cooper, one of his talented and compassionate veterinary team members. Picture supplied

After more than 20 years spent healing creatures great and small, Rockdale Veterinary Hospital was a dream come true for Dr Robert Kay.

The experienced vet said his practice has been welcomed warmly by the community since opening its doors in November 2022.

"It's always been my dream to lead a veterinary hospital, and after 20 years of being a vet, that dream has become a reality," Dr Kay said.

"Many people are not aware but the veterinary profession is in a bit of a crisis at the moment.

"One of the reasons for this is that large corporations have taken over many hospitals, including locally, and this often results in pressure being applied on staff to reach certain targets.

"We believe that vet-run small independent practices have a vital role to play."

The purpose-built veterinary hospital includes a surgical suite, a dental suite, in-house blood testing for immediate results, and digital imaging consisting of x-ray and ultrasound.

All the areas housing animals have total environment control so they can be kept comfortable when it's needed most.

"We open late during the evening in the week so that we are there as much as possible for after-work visits and emergencies," Dr Kay said.

"We have a dedicated team of vet nurses working alongside experienced veterinary surgeons and pride ourselves on being friendly and doing our best to help you when you need us. This includes being available for last minute appointments."

The clinic has been certified as a "Fear Free" veterinary hospital.

"That means we take multiple steps to reduce any fear or anxiety in animals visiting or staying with us and owners will notice the difference straight away," Dr Kay said.

"Fear Free is not one or two techniques but rather a complete shift in the approach we take to our patients. We know this makes them more comfortable and improves their health outcomes."

Dr Kay gave an example of how satisfying the role of a vet can be.

"Just recently we saw a very scared little cat who had been living outside. He had a limp, and after examining him, we discovered a huge mass on his foot.

"We feared the worst, but after taking a sample of cells, we couldn't find any signs of cancer. We carefully operated to remove the growth. He went on to fully heal and the mass was found to be benign.

"Cases such as these are hugely rewarding, especially when you consider the impact of such treatment on an animal like this."