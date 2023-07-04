Highly trained team promises world class care for your eyes Advertising Feature

Dr Katherine Masselos is a highly regarded ophthalmologist who specialises in the management of glaucoma and cataract. Picture supplied

Retina & Eye Consultants are delighted to welcome Dr Katherine Masselos to their practice.

Dr Masselos is a highly regarded ophthalmologist who specialises in the management of glaucoma and cataract. She is well known to many, and has been serving the St George and Sutherland areas for 14 years. Dr Masselos will be consulting from both the Hurstville and Miranda rooms.

Having trained as an optometrist Dr Masselos then turned to medicine at Sydney University, graduating with honours.

She was an ophthalmology registrar and Professorial Registrar at the Prince of Wales Hospital before travelling to Manchester, England, where she completed subspecialty fellowship training in glaucoma management and surgery.

Returning to Sydney, she became a staff specialist at Prince of Wales Hospital, Randwick.

Dr Masselos joins Retina & Eye Consultants as the practice is growing and committed to providing world class, comprehensive management for all the eyecare needs of patients in the St George and Sutherland areas.

She is internationally trained, involved in research and teaching, and is an active participant in the local community.

A member of the Glaucoma Australia Ophthalmology Committee, she joins Dr Tanya Karaconji in providing expert care for patients with glaucoma, which includes the new glaucoma stent procedures that are combined with cataract surgery.

Retina & Eye Consultants was established in 1999 by Dr John Downie, and was the first specialised medical and surgical retina clinic in southern Sydney.

Now, in addition to their expertise in the care of patients with retinal diseases such as macular degeneration and diabetic eye disease, the practice offers an expanded team of specialist eye doctors who can provide comprehensive care for all eye conditions, including cataract, glaucoma, paediatric and oculoplastic (eyelid and watery eye) problems.

A specialist children's eye service has been established over the past three years, with Dr Stephen Hing and, more recently, Dr Linda Zheng and Dr Hugo Lee, joining the practice. This means world class, comprehensive eye care for babies and children is available at both clinics.

Dr Hugo Lee has dual subspecialist training in both paediatric ophthalmology and oculoplastic surgery, and has a special interest in surgery for eyelid problems and watery eyes.

At Retina & Eye Consultants they aim to provide their patients with the highest quality, comprehensive eye care.