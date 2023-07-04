Dine in or take away: all your favourites in one location at Kareela Village Advertising Feature

Whether it's a quick coffee while you shop or a romantic meal for two, Kareela Village has all your options covered. Picture supplied

From fine dining to fast, casual or takeaway, Kareela Village Shopping Centre has all your breakfast, lunch and dinner options covered.

The open-air, neighbourhood centre features an internal courtyard with a children's playground which creates a welcoming public space.

Its design blurs the line between inside and outside as a way to naturally express the Shire's beach lifestyle and its connection to the outdoors.

The centre houses more than 27 specialty stores and is anchored by a Coles Supermarket.

There's also a daycare centre, a medical centre and several high-quality fresh food retailers, along with an excellent mix of boutique fashion, beauty, health and wellness retailers.

If exotic flavors are to your liking then Jbeil Cuisine offers a menu of bold, exciting share plates that celebrate the best of Middle Eastern food.

With a welcoming casual vibe they pride themselves on sourcing quality and authentic ingredients and offering exceptional customer service. If you prefer fine dining then you can't go past Jensen's Restaurant.

Owner and chef Carl Jensen established a reputation for excellence in the Shire some 25 years ago.

With Jensen's he is going back to where his career began and has developed a menu consisting of retro classics from his past, mixed with modern cooking techniques.

At Chef John Dumplings they specialise in all things dumplings. A casual and relaxed feel, Chef Johns is equally as busy for takeaway as it is for dining in.

Choices include Steam Prawn and Fried Chicken Dumplings as well as Barbecue Pork Buns and Kung Fu Panda Buns.

If a good old fashioned hamburger is more your style then Burger Co brings all the right flavours together.



Other dine-in or takeaway options at Kareela Village include Tanoshi Sushi, El Portico Chicken and Poseidon's Harvest which offers both primary produce fish and cooked options, as well as the alfresco Two Birds Cafe.