St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Police appeal for public assistance after discovery of skeletal remains at Waterfall

Updated July 5 2023 - 7:21am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police do not believe there is a link between similar incidents at Waterfall and North Parramatta in which human remains were found in burnt-out cars.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.