Police do not believe there is a link between similar incidents at Waterfall and North Parramatta in which human remains were found in burnt-out cars.
A police strike force has been established to probe the Waterfall case, and assistance is being sought from motorists who may have been in the area in the hours before midnight on Monday.
Skeletal remains found in the vehicle are yet to be formally identified.
A police statement on Wednesday said, shortly after midnight on Tuesday July 4, said emergency services were called to Waterfall Flat car park at Waterfall - about 9km south of Engadine - after reports a Toyota RAV4 was well alight.
"Crews from the NSW Rural Fire Service attended and extinguished the blaze," the statement said.
"Upon an initial inspection of the vehicle, skeletal remains were located inside.
"Officers attached to Sutherland Police Area Command were notified and attended a short time later.
"A crime scene was established and forensically examined by specialist police.
"The remains are yet to be formally identified and have been sent for forensic examination.
"As investigations continue, Strike Force Krautz has been established to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.
"Police are now seeking assistance from members of the public who may have been in the vicinity of the Royal National Park or travelled along the Princes Highway between Engadine and Waterfall between 6pm and midnight on Monday July 3.
"Anyone with dashcam footage or information in relation to a dark-coloured Toyota RAV4 is urged to call Sutherland police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
"The incident is not believed to be linked to a similar incident overnight in Sydney's west where human remains were discovered in a burnt-out car."
