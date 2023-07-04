Here's a sneak preview of the Festival of Lights, which starts at Westfield Miranda on Thursday.
Leader photographer Chris Lane was up and about early on Wednesday morning and happened to see a test run on the fig tree.
The Festival of Lights will run from July 6-23.
"You can explore dazzling light displays and enjoy delicious dining offers for the perfect winter night out," a Facebook post said.
"Plus, don't miss out on the fun family entertainment every Thursday to Saturday from 5pm."
Dining offers include:
Fun, family activities on Thursday, Friday and Saturday include:
Roaming Entertainment includes:
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
