St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Sutherland Shire contingent at 'Come Together for Yes' rally in Prince Alfred Park

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated July 5 2023 - 3:51pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sutherland Shire residents at the gathering at Prince Alfred Park. Picture supplied
Sutherland Shire residents at the gathering at Prince Alfred Park. Picture supplied

Sutherland Shire was represented at one of the nationwide gatherings of grassroot supporters of the Voice to parliament.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.