Sutherland Shire was represented at one of the nationwide gatherings of grassroot supporters of the Voice to parliament.
A group from the Yes23 Sutherland Shire was among an estimated 5000 people who rallied in Prince Alfred Park on Sunday July 2.
It was among a string of "Come Together for Yes" events held in in capital cities and regional centres around Australia.
"Sunday was a fun day for advancing knowledge of the Yes vote in this year's referendum," said a participant from the shire.
"It culminated in a giant Yes, photographed from a drone.
"Sutherland Shire residents made up a contingent at the gathering, which also included representatives of the City of Sydney Council and the Metropolitan Land Council, along with the Gamay Dancers from La Perouse."
"The Sutherland Shire group are volunteers living on Dharawal Country advocating for a Yes vote in the upcoming referendum.
"Coming from diverse backgrounds, non-Indigenous and First Nations and all ages, we share the desire for a fair go and together are focussed on community engagement with those seeking a fuller understanding of what it means to vote Yes.
"There will be a lot more events and information opportunities in the lead up to the referendum. Everyone is invited."
Sunday was the first day of NAIDOC week, celebrating Indigenous people.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
