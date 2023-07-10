St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Kurnell fight night success

John Veage
Updated July 10 2023 - 11:28am, first published 11:00am
Training like a Pro for ten weeks sets up the Southside Boxing Fight Club contenders to make their debut at Kurnells Recca's . Picture John Veage
The fight game is as strong as ever in Sutherland Shire with boxing trainer and Southside Boxing Gym promoter Ryan Waters holding another successful Left Hook Fight Club night at Kurnell Recca's last week.

