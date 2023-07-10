The fight game is as strong as ever in Sutherland Shire with boxing trainer and Southside Boxing Gym promoter Ryan Waters holding another successful Left Hook Fight Club night at Kurnell Recca's last week.
Interim World Champion Tim Tszyu moving across the bridge into the Shire hasn't hurt local boxing stocks either with plenty of other former pugilists calling southern Sydney home.
With over 20 fights on the card it was an action packed night at the new home of boxing at Kurnell Recca's with a dozen elite amateur fights kicking off events.
The Boxing Victoria female fighters really stood up showing the fight Club boxers how to take the fight to their opponents and what they lacked in power they made up with skills and technique.
Southside's Daniel Scanlon got the first win for the locals but Victorian Caity Beckett took the second women's bout before Antonio Kaye made it 2-3 for the visitors from across the border.
In an evenly matched card all amateur fights made the three round distance with the final heavy weight bout between Wiremu Emery and Bankstown's Brotherhood Boxings O'ace Dahoud slowing things down and setting up the Fight Club men.
Since 2009 Ryan Waters Southside boxing gym has seen hundreds of regular people face their fears and take the next step aided by the added protection of headgear and heavier gloves.
Former pro boxer Ryan Waters said it's not all about fighting-it's actually about challenging yourself, your fitness and your lifestyle.
"People love the opportunity to train like a pro for ten weeks-some people have done it four or five times ", he said.
The vocal crowd supported their family and mates and the referee stepped in quickly in mis-matched or one sided fights with the first time fighters putting aside their nerves with the final heavyweight bought between Bayley Macbeth and James Cumberland being stopped when Cumberland walked into a solid right to the chin early.
Also this week Australian Champion Beau Waters was one of the NSW athletes at the Australian Schools Boxing Championships in Adelaide, unfortunately he was forced to withdraw with a fracture in his elbow before he had a chance to fight.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
