People might remember long time Gymea High School teach Bill Anderson as an NRL coach but it is Cricket where his legacy lies.
Anderson from Sylvania received a Distinguished Long Service Award at the 2023 Sports Foyer NSW Community Sports Awards, recognising outstanding achievements and contributions to community sport in NSW which is largely carried out by volunteer's .
Anderson was among 23 recipients from a wide cross-section of sports to receive their Award from the Hon. Stephen Kamper, NSW Minister for Sport.
Anderson was honoured for his dedicated and unselfish service to Cricket.
Anderson has coached and volunteered at Randwick Petersham Cricket Club continuously for 23 seasons and previously with Petersham-Marrickville DCC since making his grade playing debut with the Club in 1964-65, he was also the driving force in establishing the Usman Khawaja Foundation to assist disadvantaged multicultural youth through sport.
He also drove forward Randwick Petersham's Cricket4Community program to enable players to grow as cricketers but also to be socially minded community members where they give back through charitable initiatives and assist grassroots junior cricket clubs.
In addition, he coached the NSW Sheffield Shield team in 1985-86 wining the Sheffield Shield.
As a schoolteacher, Anderson was recognised with a Public Service Medal in 2014 for his outstanding service to education, youth, sport, and the arts through the NSW Department of Education.
Outside of Cricket, Anderson held several positions including Assistant First Grade Rugby League Coach at Eastern Suburbs Roosters under Jack Gibson, Head Coach of South Sydney Rabbitohs and of the Balmain Tigers. He was also a prominent radio and television Rugby League commentator.
Sport NSW Chairperson, Chris Hall said Anderson was a worthy Award recipient.
"Sport in NSW relies on people such as Bill who have voluntarily dedicated their time over many decades. Put simply, sport would not exist without them," said Mr Hall.
"It is fitting these Distinguished Long Service Award recipients are recognised and honoured. It is because of their efforts that NSW remains the premier sports state in Australia.
"The enduring contribution showcases why community sport volunteers are the beating heart of community sport in NSW and we thank all volunteers for their exceptional dedication," said Mr Hall.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
