Bill Anderson awarded NSW Community Sports Award

John Veage
John Veage
Updated July 24 2023 - 7:31pm, first published 12:00pm
Bill Anderson receives his Award after volunteering for decades
People might remember long time Gymea High School teach Bill Anderson as an NRL coach but it is Cricket where his legacy lies.

