St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

St. George Motor Cycling Club salute

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated July 10 2023 - 1:12pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Baker was saluted for his work with Motorcycling.
Chris Baker was saluted for his work with Motorcycling.

Chris Baker from Riverwood has received a distinguished Long Service Awards at the 2023 Sports Foyer NSW Community Sports Awards, presented by Sport NSW.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.