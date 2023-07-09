Chris Baker from Riverwood has received a distinguished Long Service Awards at the 2023 Sports Foyer NSW Community Sports Awards, presented by Sport NSW.
The Awards night, conducted at CommBank Stadium, recognised outstanding achievements and contributions to community sport in NSW which is largely carried out by a volunteer workforce.
Baker was among 23 recipients from a cross-section of sports to receive their Award from Stephen Kamper, NSW Minister for Sport.
Baker was saluted for his work with Motorcycling.
Baker has been a member of St George Motor Cycling Club since 1970. He took up road racing, along with other disciplines for some time before taking an active interest in the administration of St George MCC.
Baker was President of St George MCC for 11 years as well as holding other official positions. In July 1985, he was awarded Life Membership to St. George MCC. Chris has represented St George MCC as club delegate to MNSW for many years.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
