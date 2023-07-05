A Sutherland Shire marine firm has taken delivery of its first shipment of Ukraine-manufactured rigid inflatable boats since the start of the war with Russia.
For 10 years, Sirocco Marine, in Caringbah, has represented BRIG Inflatable Boats in Australia.
Based in Kharkiv, Ukraine, BRIG has been at the forefront of the design and manufacture of this type of craft since 1991, and is a leading global exporter.
Production was suspended a year ago when shelling of the city threatened the manufacturing plant and the safety of workers.
Full manufacturing and international export resumed recently.
Honorary Consul of Ukraine Jaroslav Duma was among guests at a special event held by Sirocco Marine on July 3 to celebrate the arrival of the shipment.
Sirocco Marine managing director Neil Webster said, "In February 2022,when Russia invaded Ukraine, Kharkiv took intense bombing".
"So, the management at BRIG made the decision to cease manufacturing to protect the safety of their employees," he said.
"At the time they also vowed to themselves that the Russian aggressors wouldn't destroy their dreams, their business and their employees' livelihoods and lives.
"They bunkered down and started looking to the future and planning their restart.
"So, today in Kharkiv in Eastern Ukraine, a factory that the Russians came close to occupying only a few months back is now back in production and providing work and generating an income for its large team of Ukrainian employees.
"BRIG is helping to breathe life back into the local economy and showing the world that despite adversity with perseverance, hard work and the right mindset, they and Ukraine will prevail."
Mr Duma said Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, sits only 30km from the border with Russia in the northeast of Ukraine.
"It was the city most severely targeted by the Russians from the outset of this illegal and unjustifiable war, which has now reached almost 500 days," he said.
"Kharkiv for many, many months endured daily bombings - more so than any other city in Ukraine.
"Thankfully, it has also been one of Ukraine's successes in returning to Ukraine control late last year."
Mr Duma thanked Sirocco Marine "for their willingness to stick with Ukraine for its business and help rebuild a sovereign Ukraine".
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
