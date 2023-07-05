Hughes MP Jenny Ware says our community spirit is alive and well Advertising Feature

Hughes MP Jenny Ware welcomes local residents to attend her mobile office and share their concerns. Picture supplied

Hughes MP Jenny Ware honours local volunteers and addresses the housing crisis.

"As your local Federal Member of Parliament, I had the opportunity to host the 2022-23 Volunteer Grants Program, which supports community organisations that strive to enable social inclusion for vulnerable people, as well as encourage uptake of participation for members of our community to be involved with volunteering.

"Within Hughes, the spirit of our community is bound and driven by our volunteers. Their tireless dedication is something I am delighted to acknowledge by providing 13 community groups with a grant of $5000 each to support their continued efforts.

"The successful applicants are:

318 Squadron Australian Air Force Cadets

Assistance Dogs Australia



Garie Surf Life Saving Club Inc

Menai Hawks Netball Club

Sutherland Shire Refugee Connection

St Pats Baseball Club

Engadine Community Services Inc

Australian Breastfeeding Association Southern Metro & Southwestern Sydney Regions

Country Women's Association St George & Sutherland Shire Branch

Enough is Enough Anti-Violence Movement Inc

St John Bosco Baseball Club

1st Wearne Bay Scouts Illawong

Jannali Anglican Church

"Congratulations to the grant recipients and a huge thank you for all that you do.

"In conjunction with this, I will soon announce the successful applicants of the Stronger Communities Programme Round 8. Community organisations are the heart of our society. As a requirement of the programme I invited local organisations considering constructing small capital projects to apply.

"As your MP, I will continue to strive for our community's growth through supporting our volunteers and community organisations to make our Hughes local area the best place in Australia to live, work and play.

"Housing continues to be an issue that dominates the discussion within the Parliament, media and especially within the community. As I move through the community, our under-30s express despair at the escalating costs of the private rental market. Many have told me they are giving up the Great Australian Dream of home ownership. This is one of the most pressing issues the Albanese Labor Government needs to address.

"Addressing the housing affordability crisis must start by finding solutions to making private home ownership more affordable for our youth. The key to this is increasing housing supply by empowering state and local governments to facilitate increased housing choice. The Federal government has these tools available to do this. It is owed to our younger Australians to find answers for them.