St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Applicant for nine-storey apartment block on Cronulla beach site opts to go to court

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
July 6 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Photomontage of the proposed development. Picture DA
Photomontage of the proposed development. Picture DA

The developer seeking to build a nine-storey apartment block on the site occupied by Little Italy restaurant and Pilgrims Vegetarian Cafe at Cronulla has gone to the Land and Environment Court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.