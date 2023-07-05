The developer seeking to build a nine-storey apartment block on the site occupied by Little Italy restaurant and Pilgrims Vegetarian Cafe at Cronulla has gone to the Land and Environment Court.
An appeal has been lodged against Sutherland Shire Council's "deemed refusal" of the development application (DA) for 97-105 Gerrale Street.
Applicants have the right to take court action if they consider a planning panel is likely to knock back a proposal after council assessment.
The appeal has been listed for a conciliation conference on October 20, starting with a site visit.
The council has advised people who have made submissions to the DA those documents will be provided to the court and the applicant.
Anyone who wishes to add to an earlier submission, or has not previously made a submission, can email the council's solicitors at office@colelaw.au by September 8.
The council received 88 submissions to the DA, covering a range of issues including the loss of heritage shops, the size and scale of the building and the effect on neighbouring St Aloysius Primary School.
The proposed apartment block, with four levels of basement parking, would include 28 3-bedroom units and two with two-bedrooms.
The present building at 97-99 Gerrale Street dates back to the 19th century, with shops serving a variety of purposes over the years.
In the early days, postal services were provided from the site and it was the terminus for bus services, which began with horse drawn coaches in the late 1890s.
In later years, the building housed a grocer's shop, milk bar with accommodation upstairs, hairdresser, electrical goods store, pizza shop and laundromat.
Under the plans, the existing heritage facade would be retained at ground and first floor level, wrapping around the corner of the site. Other structures would be demolished.
Two new retail premises would be constructed behind the heritage facade at ground floor level, opening onto outdoor dining courtyard areas.
Greg, a neighbouring resident, reviewed the objections on the council's online development register and compared the number with other DAs in the area.
"There was one for Portico on Kingsway, three for Wavelength on Gerrale Street and 28 for Ozone in Ozone Street," he said.
"It shows a strong community objection to this development.
"While the majority of objectors concede more housing is required to support a growing community, this site and the proposed development here is not suitable and should be rejected.
"Most comments focused on the loss of what could be Sutherland Shire's oldest building, impact on surrounding buildings such as overshadowing, loss of privacy and loss of views, impact on the heritage school adjoining the development site, insufficient infrastructure to support a building of this size, increased danger to school children during and post construction and the poor design of the building.
"The most important factors however are that the building design, scale and heritage site go completely against the objectives of the DCP and LEP.
"Hopefully council and ministers will support this community who voted them in to their position."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
