St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/Community/Your News
Our Business

McDonald's donation support for St George Hospital

EK
By Eva Kolimar
July 6 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
McDonald's across St George is supporting the Special Care Nursery at St George Hospital. Picture supplied
McDonald's across St George is supporting the Special Care Nursery at St George Hospital. Picture supplied

McDonald's restaurants in St George are donating 10 cents from every McCafé coffee purchased in July to the Special Care Nursery at St George Hospital.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.