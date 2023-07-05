McDonald's restaurants in St George are donating 10 cents from every McCafé coffee purchased in July to the Special Care Nursery at St George Hospital.
The eight restaurants include George Stamiris, licensee for McDonald's Bexley, Hurstville Central, Hurstville South and McDonald's Hurstville Westfields, Louie Treffiletti, licensee for McDonald's Rockdale, Rockdale Plaza and Sans Souci, and Paul Wesley, licensee for McDonald's General Holmes Drive.
McDonald's has donated more than $90,000 to St George Hospital since 2004, as part of its ongoing support for the community.
Funds raised will go directly to the Special Care Nursery, helping them continue to offer medical support for newborns and their families.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
