New horizons for many in NAIDOC Week celebrations at Kingsgrove Community Aid Centre

A traditional story was given voice to a new audience by young Indigenous woman Karina Brien as part of NAIDOC Week celebrations at the Kingsgrove Community Centre on Wednesday.
A Gamilaraay woman, Karina is studying a Diploma of Community Services and is on work placement at the centre.
She was asked by the centre's management if she would like to take part in their NAIDOC Week celebrations by presenting a talk on her culture.
"When the centre asked me what I wanted to do for NAIDOC Week my suggestions were heard," Karina said.
"I decided to tell a stick story which is usually done with children sitting in a circle on the ground. As we tell the story you draw it with a stick in the dirt as we tell it."
But instead of children, Karina found a different audience at Kingsgrove Community Aid Centre.
She told her story to members of the centre's seniors groups, which was in keeping with this year's NAIDOC Week theme, 'For Our Elders.'
For NAIDOC Week the centre also acknowledged the contribution of Indigenous elders by installing an Indigenous Historical Figures Hall of Fame including Nevil Bonner, Eddie Mabo, Evonne Goolagong Cawley, Archie Roach and Adam Goodes.
Following the Acknowledgement of Country, participants enjoyed hearing the story by Karina and a talk on Animal Track Symbols and Dreamtime painting.
They also enjoyed a lunch of Indigenous recipes including Johnny cakes or bush scones.
Karina told the story of Tiddalick the Frog who was greedy and gobbled up all the water, almost making the world dry out.
"I wanted to show the good side of our cultures and what we are proud to celebrate," Karina said.
"Any questions have been respectful. It was good to be given creative freedom when I wanted to express what I wanted to do.
"These people don't have experiences with Indigenous culture, whether Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander.
"Portrayal of Aboriginal people has not always been positive so what we are doing with introducing people to culture is breaking down barriers.
"It has been good to talk about Indigenous people and our culture.
"Many people here don't have that interaction with this. It breaks down the stereotypes. Older people are trying new experiences and enjoying something they would not have had the opportunity otherwise.
"It has broadened people's horizons."
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
