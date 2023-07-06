St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
New horizons for many in NAIDOC Week celebrations at Kingsgrove Community Aid Centre

By Jim Gainsford
Updated July 6 2023 - 1:22pm, first published 10:30am
A traditional story was given voice to a new audience by young Indigenous woman Karina Brien as part of NAIDOC Week celebrations at the Kingsgrove Community Centre on Wednesday.

Local News

