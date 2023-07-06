A new sensory program has been launched for children in Sutherland Shire.
The program has been developed and designed by a shire business and will be offered at Gymea.
Munchkin Music & Movement are promising shire families a sensory play experience with a difference.
Specifically created for babies from birth to 18 months, the program is designed to nurture and promote a child's sensory stimulation, development and learning.
The classes include baby stretch, movement through music, fine and gross motor activities, as well as stimulation to all the senses.
The Munchkin Sensorium will be held every Thursday and Friday in the activity room in The Village Kids Toy Store, Gymea.
It offers an intimate space where parents and babies can participate in multi-sensory activities in calm, joyful surroundings.
"We want to help mums, dads and carers intuitively connect and communicate with their bubs in a beautiful setting and make guided sensory education and development activities accessible for families," owner and mum Rebecca Smith said.
"Much more than just sensory play, you'll see your baby thrive, grow and enjoy themselves all at the same time and parents can feel confident they will learn engagement skills they can continue with at home."
Developed for Munchkins by Paediatric Occupational Therapist Rachel Bugeja from Independent Living Therapy, the program incorporates the latest in developmental research.
"Drawing inspiration from the understanding that the first four years of children's lives are critical to intelligence and development, this program was designed to allow your little one to explore, imagine and develop a curious mind to the world around them," Rachel said.
"Through the magic of sensory play, movement and music activities, this program nurtures your baby's growth and development, empowering them to become inquisitive and adaptable learners."
Munchkin Music & Movement offers educational development programs and activities for children younger than five.
Places are strictly limited to eight babies per class and bookings are essential.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.