Man charged with murder of woman, 30, at Bexley

A man, 39, has been charged with murdering a woman, 30, at Bexley overnight.
Police will allege in court the man was known to the woman.
A police statement said, just before 6pm on Wednesday, emergency services were called to a home on Unwin Street, Bexley, following reports a woman was unresponsive.
"NSW Ambulance paramedics attended and treated a 30-year-old woman; however, she died at the scene," the statement said.
"Officers from St George Police Area Command established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
"Following inquiries, a 39-year-old man was arrested at the property and taken to Kogarah Police Station, where he was charged with murder.
"Police will allege in court that the man was known to the woman.
"The man was refused bail to appear before Sutherland Local Court on Thursday."
