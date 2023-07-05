St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Man, 39, charged with murder after woman, 30, found unresponsive at Bexley

Updated July 6 2023 - 7:03am, first published 6:55am
Man charged with murder of woman, 30, at Bexley
A man, 39, has been charged with murdering a woman, 30, at Bexley overnight.

