In July the #PlayinPurple campaign sees sporting fields across Australia turning purple for pancreatic cancer research.
The #PlayinPurple 2022 campaign was a huge success with over 12,000 players nationally playing passionately in purple socks, raising awareness for pancreatic cancer and critical funds for medical research.
Now in its ninth year the 2023 campaign runs on three weekends in July (July 15/16, 22/23 and 29/30) and associations and clubs choose their round to play in purple socks- all players, clubs and codes are encouraged to participate with a simple change of your local club socks to purple socks for one weekend.
Lilli Pilli FC are one of the biggest clubs involved in Play in Purple and on Thursday night in conjunction with their sponsors, Westfield Miranda, they ran a significant #PlayinPurple launch activation in the centre.
Club President Greg Story said Lilli Pilli will play all the three weeks with purple socks.
" We have 120 teams wearing purple so everyone will get to play home and away games in the socks.
" Also thanks to Laura Cowell and the Sutherland Shire Football Association for letting us bend the rules a little." he said
" This year we will spend a bit more time talking about the cause-what is Pancreatic Cancer?- and try to give out a Pankind message."
Lilli Pilli FC also donated purple socks to the Sutherland Titans Football Club who have players aged from 5 to 50 yrs old and play out of Alfords Point Oval.
Titans President George Lazarou thanked Lilli Pilli and said its good that people with a disability are involved in the awareness this year and their aim is to include kids with a disability in mainstream sport and to have lots of fun at the same time.
Football fields in the Shire turn purple each year and players of all ages get excited about getting involved, sharing photos and in the spirit of sportsmanship, uniting for a great cause during the purple socks round.
PanKind purple socks cost $15 per pair and the funds raised go directly toward pancreatic cancer research and this year they also have launched a PanKind winter beanie to keep you warm on the sidelines or before your game.
PanKind CEO, Michelle Stewart, is excited to see players of all ages participating in the campaign this year,
"Awareness on this scale is exactly what we need to help shine a light on this disease and this campaign is an opportunity to increase engagement between clubs, players and the community, all participating for a very important cause - pancreatic cancer awareness."
"We cannot thank local clubs and the associations enough " she said
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
