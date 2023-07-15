What's on in St George: Vintage times and Women's World Cup

The Zonta Club of Botany Bay runs a twice-a-year Vintage and Collectable Fair at the Hurstville Entertainment Centre, and the next one is on July 16.
Zonta helps women in many ways: via refuges, providing more than 900 breast care cushions annually to cancer patients, and scholarships for young women. It also supports Project Youth's education program, and will provide tertiary scholarships for young women.
Its popular event, the fair, is a real treat for vintage lovers. From specialty books, fashionable bakelite jewellery, collectable porcelain, toys, cars and comics to high quality gold and silver jewellery, there is plenty on offer.
More than 40 traders from NSW will be there, and there is also a cafe with baked goods on site. Open from 9am-3pm. $5 entry fee.
Rockdale Tennis Club is on the look out for new members to its social club. The group meets each Wednesday from 10am to noon. For more details call Rosemary on 0427 021 621.
All are invited to Hurstville Plaza on Thursday, July 20, to witness a live screening of the FIFA Women's World Cup clash between Australia and the Republic of Ireland.
The free event will run from 7pm to 10pm. The game will kick off at 8pm. Entry is free. The plaza is located at 296 Forest Road, Hurstville.
The National Disability Insurance Scheme La Trobe staff will provide a free information session in Arabic at Rockdale Library, from 10am to noon, on Monday, July 24.
The session will highlight what the NDIS provides people with physical, mental and intellectual disabilities and their carers.
Those attending the session will be able to ask questions about the service.
Morning tea is provided so bookings are essential by calling 9366 3671.
The event will be held in meeting room 3 at the library, located at 444-446 Princes Highway, Rockdale.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.