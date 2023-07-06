Launch of inaugural Bayside Local Business Awards

Bayside Council is launching the 2023 Bayside Local Business Awards to acknowledge the remarkable contributions made by our local small businesses.
"We appreciate the hard work of our Bayside businesses who provide vibrancy, employment, goods and services to our community," Bayside mayor, Dr Christina Curry said.
"The last several years were challenging for our business community and the inaugural 2023 Bayside Local Business Awards will help businesses increase brand awareness, attract new customers, and provide a well needed morale booster for employees."
The awards will include multiple categories to recognise the diverse industries in our community.
The winners will be announced at a gala presentation on Tuesday ,17 October 2023 showcasing the incredible work our local businesses serving our community.
Nominations will open on 17 July 2023.
Council is partnering with Precedent who will run the Bayside Local Business Awards independently.
Precedent own and manage the highly recognisable, respected Local Business Award brand currently used by 29 NSW Councils to recognise the success of their local business communities.
