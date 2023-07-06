St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Launch of inaugural Bayside Local Business Awards

July 6 2023 - 1:00pm
Bayside Council is partnering with Precedent who will run the Bayside Local Business Awards independently.
Bayside Council is launching the 2023 Bayside Local Business Awards to acknowledge the remarkable contributions made by our local small businesses.

Local News

