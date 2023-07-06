Registrations are now open for the Beachside Dash on Sunday, September 10.
Hosted by St George and Sutherland Medical Research Foundation (SSMRF) at Peter Depena Reserve, Dolls Point, the event has professionally timed races of 2km, 5km and 10km for all ages and abilities, as well as food, coffee and family entertainment.
The School Cup Challenge is on again this year; students from St George and Sutherland Shire primary schools are encouraged to enter the 2km race to win prizes.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
