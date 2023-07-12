Kamper praises the"amazing community hub" at Kyeemagh

Rockdale MP Steve Kamper has praised the work of Bayside Men's Shed, Bay Community Garden and the boaters of the Bayside Community Recreation Club in restoring Lance Studdert Reserve, Kyeemagh.
"They have created an amazing community hub that has grown and blossomed over the past 10 years," Mr Kamper said.
Speaking in State Parliament on July 5 Mr Kamper said, "All these outstanding community uses should be fully catered for in Bayside Council's new plan of management for the reserve."
The council wants to upgrade Studdert Reserve, also known as the Muddy Creek Precinct, to provide improved walking and cycling, a playground, access to the foreshore, viewing platforms, a cafe and community space, parking and lighting for the Kyeemagh boat ramp.
Bayside Council at its June 28 meeting endorsed three community groups to have ongoing tenure at the precinct- the Bayside Men's Shed at 100 Bestic Street, the Fix It SIsters at the old Kyeemagh RSL Club, and the Bayside Community Garden.
But the council will hold ongoing discussions with the Bayside Community Recreation Club asking for a number of alterations to the site before it will proceed with a lease. In order for the BCRC to secure a new lease, the council is requesting the removal of a number of structures on the site
The council report recommended it endorses the offer of a lease/license to the Bayside Community Recreation Club over the area between the building occupied by the Bayside Men's Shed at 100 Bestic Street, Kyeemagh and the northern edge of the existing boat launching ramp (approximate area of 550sqm) subject to a number of conditions including all equipment, stored items, shipping containers and anything else outside the proposed lease/license area being removed, the slip way being decommissioned, all associated equipment removed, and all floating structures along the waterfront south of the slipway being removed.
Peter Kuburlis of the Bayside Community and Recreation Club spoke against the council's recommendation. "Our belief is the recommendations presented to the council will inevitably result in the closure of the club.
"We offer a safe environment for entry level into boating not just making it not just for the rich but for the everyday person," he said.
The club and council staff were due to meet last week to resolve issues surrounding the club site.
Mr Kamper told parliament, "What is particularly great about Lance Studdert Reserve is that the three groups work together. The Bayside Men's Shed makes beehives and other structures for the community garden, while the gardeners make sure the Men's Shed gets herbs and fresh produce. Meanwhile, the boaters and fishers recently organised a berth for a Marine Rescue NSW boat to be stationed permanently on Muddy Creek, improving the rescue coverage of Botany Bay and all the areas off the coast. It is obvious how much time and effort has gone into building up this fantastic community hub. It is a happy and productive space that has grown organically, entirely thanks to the vision and hard work of some of our best citizens.
"Currently, Bayside Council is formulating a new plan of management for the reserve, and I look forward to seeing all of the outstanding community users fully catered for in the final version."
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
