Kamper praises the"amazing community hub" at Kyeemagh

Mr Kamper told parliament, "What is particularly great about Lance Studdert Reserve is that the three groups work together. The Bayside Men's Shed makes beehives and other structures for the community garden, while the gardeners make sure the Men's Shed gets herbs and fresh produce. Meanwhile, the boaters and fishers recently organised a berth for a Marine Rescue NSW boat to be stationed permanently on Muddy Creek, improving the rescue coverage of Botany Bay and all the areas off the coast. It is obvious how much time and effort has gone into building up this fantastic community hub. It is a happy and productive space that has grown organically, entirely thanks to the vision and hard work of some of our best citizens.