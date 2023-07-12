St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Kamper praises the"amazing community hub" at Kyeemagh

JG
By Jim Gainsford
July 13 2023 - 8:30am
Community Garden member Taylor Vandijk (left) and and garden secretary Heidi Lee Douglas at the Bayside Community Garden.
Rockdale MP Steve Kamper has praised the work of Bayside Men's Shed, Bay Community Garden and the boaters of the Bayside Community Recreation Club in restoring Lance Studdert Reserve, Kyeemagh.

