Photos | Many children attend shire's NAIDOC Week celebration at Gunnamatta Park

By Photos: John Veage; Story: Murray Trembath
Updated July 6 2023 - 4:33pm, first published 4:00pm
About 200 people, including many children, attended the annual NAIDOC celebration at Gunnamatta Park on Thursday.

