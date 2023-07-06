About 200 people, including many children, attended the annual NAIDOC celebration at Gunnamatta Park on Thursday.
A brilliant sunrise on a cold winter's morning gave way to a beautiful, sunny day by the time the celebration, which was presented by Sutherland Shire Council and Kurranulla Aboriginal Corporation, started at 10am.
NAIDOC (National Aborigines and Islanders Day Observance Committee) Week recognises the history, culture, and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.
It occurs annually across the nation during school holidays in the first week of July.
The Cronulla event celebrated the local Dharawal culture through live entertainment from First Nations performers, a reptile display, inflatable games, cultural talks and workshops, stalls, artwork on show, and more.
A Welcome to Country by Aunty Lola Ryan, representing La Perouse Local Aboriginal Land Council, was followed by a cultural performance by the Djurwalinjang Dancers, a community performance by Little Blessings Early Learning Centre and an acoustic performance by Golden Guitar winner Uncle Col Hardy.
The NAIDOC 2023 theme, For Our Elders, aimed to honour Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders and their ongoing contributions to communities across the country.
Sutherland Shire mayor, Councillor Carmelo Pesce said the council was proud to once again honour the unique history of the traditional custodians of the area.
"Our region has an amazing Indigenous history, and it was such a pleasure to be part of another great celebration honouring our local Elders, culture and customs," he said.
Cr Pesce said the turnout for the event was "sensational".
