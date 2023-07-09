St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Soliman scores split points decision

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated July 10 2023 - 1:10pm, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mai Soliman won the MASA Australian women's championship with her split points victory over Nicila Costello in the first womens three minute bout fight.Picture John Veage.
Mai Soliman won the MASA Australian women's championship with her split points victory over Nicila Costello in the first womens three minute bout fight.Picture John Veage.

Mai Soliman created history in Australia last weekend fighting in the first three minute bout women's professional boxing fight to take place in Australia - with a title on the line.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.