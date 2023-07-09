Mai Soliman created history in Australia last weekend fighting in the first three minute bout women's professional boxing fight to take place in Australia - with a title on the line.
Soliman defeated Nicila Costello by a split points decision in a six three minute round professional Bantam Weight fight at the Revesby Workers club in Sydney on a Neutral Corner promotion.
Soliman won the MASA Australian women's championship with her second consecutive victory.
Under the watchful eye of the Martial Arts Sports Association sanctioning body, the crowd witnessed two fighters going at it for six rounds before the judges scored it 58-56, 56-58, and 58-56 for Soliman.
Soliman said the extra minute changed the structure of the fight.
"I knew I had extra time so I got to think more and be patient ... not to go out hard and blow my gas tank," she said.
Soliman also said it an important fight for women's boxing.
"I'm so happy to finally say we did it. Here's to many more to come. The support and love was unreal, the energy was crazy. To everyone who came out or watched it live to support, from the bottom of my heart thank you so much.
"A huge thank you to Martial Arts Sports Association because without them this would've been impossible. Lion Heart promotions and Neutral Corner Promotions thank you for putting on a great night of fights.
"My coach Uro Pavi, you have gone above and beyond to make this happen and we finally did it.
"To my team, friends and family, I thank you so much for helping me and being by my side on this wild journey. As a team we win together. We're here to do great things. So much love to everyone. "
Before the fight Costello said she was excited.
"The adversity we've faced in getting sanctioned for these three minute rounds has been relentless.
"I wasn't bothered about going two or three minute rounds. I just wanted the fight confirmed, but the other side were adamant on getting it across the line and I'm glad they stuck to their guns, because this is one that'll go down in the history books."
The historic fight caused a lot of media hype for the newly turned professional from Kogarah and she was grateful to lace up the gloves and just be back in the ring.
"Now its on to the next one" she said.
