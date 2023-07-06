St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Georges River for Yes volunteers: proudly walking together for a better future

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated July 7 2023 - 10:09am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georges River for Yes group Yes23 campaign last Sunday.
Georges River for Yes group Yes23 campaign last Sunday.

Georges River was represented by a diverse group of Australians at the rally organised by the Yes23 campaign last Sunday in support of the Yes campaign for the Voice to Parliament referendum.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.