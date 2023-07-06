Georges River for Yes volunteers: proudly walking together for a better future

Georges River was represented by a diverse group of Australians at the rally organised by the Yes23 campaign last Sunday in support of the Yes campaign for the Voice to Parliament referendum.
About 40 members of the Georges River for Yes group joined the rally at Prince Alfred Park, Sydney, one of more than 30 similar rallies held across Australia in support of the Yes campaign and marking the start of NAIDOC Week.
Georges River Yes group member, Simon Byrnes described the atmosphere at the rally as energising.
"There were people from many backgrounds representing the diversity of Georges River, from people in their 70s and 80s to children," Simon said.
"One of the things I took away from the rally was seeing the children there.
"It showed that this campaaign is not just for us. It is for the next generation coming around.
"If we have a Yes vote they will have the chance of building a better Australia," he said.
"We are not here for a big showy campaign. We just want to provide information so people can make an informed decision."
Georges River for Yes orgsaniser, Chris Gambian said, "I'm incredibly proud that the St George community have accepted the gracious invitation of the First Peoples of Australia to walk together for a better future, as so beautifully expressed in the Uluru Statement, in large numbers. This benefits all of us."
Georges River Councillor, Ashvini Ambihaipahar said the Georges River for Yes is a diverse group of locals who are keen to advocate and support First Nations recognition and a Voice in Parliament.
"We want to inform our community that voting "Yes" will help towards closing the gap," she said."
Georges River for Yes volunteer, Jeanne G described it as an inspiring day.
"I will remember it as a proud moment when I took a stand on inclusion and equity," she said.
"It was an opportunity to celebrate First Nations' cultures, listen to truth-telling and recognise their generosity in spirit and incredible resilience. As an Australian immigrant, I understand the importance of a Voice and representation so I fully support and will be advocating for a Yes vote."
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
