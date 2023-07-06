Appeal for missing Penshurst woman

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a woman missing from Penhurst.
Jing He, aged 70, was last seen at a residence on Apsley Street, Penhurst, about 11.15am today (Thursday 6 July 2023).
When she failed to return and could not be contacted, she was report missing to officers from St George Police Area Command, who have commenced inquiries into her whereabouts.
Police and family hold serious concerns for her welfare due to a medical condition that requires treatment.
She is described as being of Asian appearance, 158cm tall, of a medium build, black hair, and brown eyes.
Jing was last seen wearing a white sweater with red flowers on it, black and white cow print pants.
She is believed to be in the Penshurst area and speaks Mandarin.
Anyone with information of his whereabouts is urged to contact St George police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
