St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Mills family of Woronora Heights launches petition in battle to stop deportation

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated July 6 2023 - 4:53pm, first published 3:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nathan and Emma Mills and their children James, Harrison and Daisy at their Woronora Heights home. Picture by Chris Lane
Nathan and Emma Mills and their children James, Harrison and Daisy at their Woronora Heights home. Picture by Chris Lane

A Woronora Heights family, which is fighting deportation to the UK after 13 years of living and working in Australia, has launched an online petition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.