A Woronora Heights family, which is fighting deportation to the UK after 13 years of living and working in Australia, has launched an online petition.
The Leader reported on how Nathan and Emma Mills and their children, James, 21, Harrison, 18, and Daisy, 11 were given 35 days' notice to leave Australia on April 13 when their application for permanent residency was refused.
They have appealed to the Administrative Appeal Tribunal for the second time. On the first occasion, they were successful but the Immigration Department did not accept the decision.
The family has appealed for support on change.org, including the front page of the Leader's July 6 edition.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.